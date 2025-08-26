Expand / Collapse search

Delta passenger suing airline over alleged assault by flight attendant

Published  August 26, 2025 6:31am EDT
A Delta Airlines' Boeing 737 plane takes off to Detroit from LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York on May 24, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - A Delta passenger is suing the airline after attorneys say a flight attendant assaulted him during a cross-country trip. 

The man, his family, and his attorneys will announce their legal action on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

According to a press release by Attorney Ali Awad, Mohammad Shibli was a passenger on a cross-country Delta flight when he was slapped in the face by one of the Atalnta-based airline's flight attendants.

 "The assault was so loud that other passengers reported hearing the slap through their noise-cancelling headphones," Awad wrote on social media.

The attorney said that Shibli and his family are seeking "significant damages."

What's next:

Awad and Shibli's family plan to announce more details about the lawsuit at a press conference in Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

The Source: Information for this article came from a release by CEO Lawyer.

