Delta passenger suing airline over alleged assault by flight attendant

A Delta passenger is suing the airline after attorneys say a flight attendant assaulted him during a cross-country trip.

The man, his family, and his attorneys will announce their legal action on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

According to a press release by Attorney Ali Awad, Mohammad Shibli was a passenger on a cross-country Delta flight when he was slapped in the face by one of the Atalnta-based airline's flight attendants.

"The assault was so loud that other passengers reported hearing the slap through their noise-cancelling headphones," Awad wrote on social media.

The attorney said that Shibli and his family are seeking "significant damages."

What's next:

Awad and Shibli's family plan to announce more details about the lawsuit at a press conference in Atlanta on Tuesday morning.