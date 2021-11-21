Delta offers waivers to flyers who missed planes during airport chaos

Delta Air Lines is offering passengers a travel waiver for anyone who missed a flight during Saturday's chaos at Atlanta's airport.

At least three people were injured at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a passenger's gun was discharged Saturday afternoon, the Transportation Security Administration confirmed.

Delta said passengers affected by the security situation will not have to pay the difference in fares to reschedule flights in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

All rebooked travel must begin no later than Tuesday, the airline said.

Delta encouraged flyers to check their flight status on delta.com or Delta's mobile app.

"We appreciate the rapid and professional response of the Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Department of Aviation in responding to (Saturday's) event and their always-on commitment to the safety and security of our employees and customers,"

Authorities said the passenger whose gun went off, later identified as 42-year-old Kenny Wells and issued warrants for his arrest, ran from the airport.

