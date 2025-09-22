Delta launches annual fundraiser flight for breast cancer research

The Brief Delta Air Lines kicked off its annual fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation on Monday, with a flight for cancer fighters and survivors. Before the flight, former NFL quarterback and FOX Sports Analyst Tom Brady discussed his experience with breast cancer. Brady said he was excited to speak with the women on the flight to Salt Lake City.



What we know:

This marks Delta's twentieth year partnering with the foundation to raise funds for the battle against breast cancer.

Monday's flight took about 180 Delta employees currently battling breast cancer and employees who beat the disease from Atlanta to Salt Lake City. The flight is a time for survivors and fighters to meet each other and share their similar journeys.

Before the flight, former NFL quarterback and FOX Sports Analyst Tom Brady discussed his experience with breast cancer.

What they're saying:

"What a great celebration and I'm very fortunate this is the second BCBC 1 charter flight I've been a part of. Last year was very special," Brady said. "It's a tribute to all the people today that are here, that are the survivors. That are the fighters, and you represent all that's great about Delta."

Brady's mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.

Watch Tom Brady address breast cancer survivors, fighters

"I was going through the middle of my football season and I said, 'Mom, I promise you... you keep fighting, and I'm going to get you to that Super Bowl later this year.' It was just a little nugget that every time I spoke to her, you know, it was just a little bit more fight and a little bit more hope, and a little bit more of us taking what is a very challenging moment in our life," Brady said. "And actually turned it into a great opportunity for us to grow closer together as a family."

Brady said he was excited to speak with the women on the flight to Salt Lake City.

"It's obviously a day, a celebration of all the money raised to support finding a cure for breast cancer, and it's a great celebration," Brady said. "When I walked in that door, I thought. There was a. Party going on? In the back and I know the flight from here to Salt Lake City is going to be so much fun."

What's next:

The flight is the first of many from now through the end of October that raises funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Delta will sell limited edition Pink Drinks — a Pink Ribbon Refresher and Pink Promise Punch, as well as Minute Maid Pink Lemonade. Delta said 100% of sales from those specific drinks will be donated to BCRF. Delta will donate 25% of all other onboard sales to the foundation as well.

Dig deeper:

Since Delta started this in 2005, it reports raising $33 million for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Delta said that money has funded 132 research projects and 660,000 hours of groundbreaking research focused on the prevention and treatment of aggressive breast cancers.