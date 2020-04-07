Delta donating over 200,000 pounds of food to charities during coronavirus pandemic

Delta is donating more than 200,000 pounds of food to hospitals, food banks, and other organizations around the world to help people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Atlanta-based airline says the food that is being donated is left over after it adjusted food service on flights and in Delta Sky Clubs.

In order to reduce touchpoints between customers and Delta employees, the airline changed onboard service snacks, drink options and meal service.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Since Delta had food that would have expired before being served, it decided to donate all 100 tons to organizations that could use the resources.

The airline, which has a longtime reslationship with nonprofit Feeding America, has already donated over 200,000 pounds of perishable food from Feeding American partner agency warehouses to chartities like Georgia Food and Resource Center and Carthage Crisis Center in Missouri.

Advertisement

FOX 5 Livestream: App users click here for live updates.

The company is also working with Atlanta chef Linton Hopkins to support initiatives like ATLFAMILYMEAL, which delivers over 5,000 meals a week to Atlanta hospitality and healthcar workers.

MORE: Delta Air Lines offering free flights to medical volunteers heading to COVID-19 hot spots

n March, the airline also announced it is offering free flights to medical volunteers who want to assist crews in COVID-19 hot spots.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.