Delta CEO says new air traffic control system will reduce delays

The Brief The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a multibillion-dollar plan to overhaul the air traffic control system following recent mishaps and crashes. The FAA plans to hire around 3,000 new air traffic controllers to address staffing shortages and improve flight safety. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the upgrade is critical, citing a 106% increase in delay minutes due to FAA staffing issues, and reaffirmed Delta’s commitment to flying only into airports with proper safety technology.



In response to recent air traffic control mishaps and a series of aviation incidents earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Transportation is implementing sweeping changes to improve safety in the skies.

What we know:

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced plans for a new air traffic control system on Thursday. Although early estimates suggest the overhaul could cost tens of billions of dollars, officials say the investment is necessary to address both safety and staffing issues. The Federal Aviation Administration is also aiming to hire approximately 3,000 new air traffic controllers to address an ongoing personnel shortage.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian welcomed the announcement, noting that air traffic control issues have had a significant operational impact on the airline. According to Bastian, delays attributed to FAA staffing have increased Delta’s delay minutes by 106% year over year.

What they're saying:

"Airlines plan their network and schedule based on customers' needs," Bastian said. "Any disruption can ripple down into a large-scale customer impact event."

Delta was forced to cancel nearly 150 flights during a nationwide ground stop in 2023.

Why you should care:

Bastian emphasized that Delta will never compromise on safety and will only operate in airports equipped with the necessary technology to support that commitment.