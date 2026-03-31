Delta to add Amazon satellite internet to fleet

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The Brief Delta Air Lines is partnering with Amazon to overhaul its in-flight connectivity using advanced satellite technology. The rollout is scheduled to begin in 2028, with an initial 500 aircraft installations planned. The new "Leo" system aims to provide high-speed, personalized digital experiences on both domestic and international flights.



Delta Air Lines plans to work with Amazon to improve Wi-Fi on its fleet of planes.

What we know:

The airline announced Wednesday that it will add Amazon Leo to planes, beginning with 500 installations in 2028. The airline says the change in Wi-Fi to Amazon Leo will bring more fast, personalized digital experiences on board.

The new satellite internet will work on both domestic and international flights, according to Delta. Leo is a direct competitor with Starlink, working to bring satellite internet to rural areas. Amazon Leo in-flight solutions are powered by an aviation-grade version of its most powerful antenna, Leo Ultra — the fastest commercial phased-array antenna in production.

What they're saying:

"Delta’s future is global," said Ed Bastian, Delta’s chief executive officer. "This agreement gives us the fastest and most cost-effective technology available to better connect the world today, and it deepens our work with a global leader that shares our ambition to build what’s next — creating even stronger human connection for our people and our customers for years to come."

The backstory:

Since 2020, Delta and AWS have successfully migrated nearly 600 of Delta's applications to the cloud and accelerated the adoption of new technologies that empower Delta employees to deliver enhanced care and elevated service to customers throughout their journey.