Delta unveils 2024 Team USA plane at Atlanta airport

article

Today, Delta will unveil its brand-new custom 2024 Team USA plane in Atlanta.

The new A350 aircraft is arriving fresh from the factory in Toulouse, France, where it was first revealed on Thursday.

The design features the classic red, white and blue colors with "Team USA" written across the plane's side. It continues elements of the Team USA Livery design used in the 2022 Winter Games Beijing while incorporating features that are distinctly Parisian.

"We evolved one of the main features from the Beijing Livery – the jet stream – into the shape of the Eiffel Tower, symbolizing momentum as we count down to Paris," designer Alessandra Rabellino said.

(Ben Rose/Delta Air Lines)

Delta is the official airline of Team USA through the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.