Man killed in targeted shooting at SW Atlanta apartments, police say

Police are searching for the gunman in a deadly Fourth of July shooting in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened shortly before 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on the 1900 block of Delowe Drive.

At the scene, officers found a man dead in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Homicide investigators were at the scene gathering evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

Officials have not released the victim's identity but have confirmed with FOX 5 that the man lived in the area.

Investigators say they are working to determine what led up to the shooting but believe it was a targeted act of violence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.