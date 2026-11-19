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The Brief Crews were sent to repair a 6-inch water main break on Hollywood Drive. Bottled water was provided at Valley Brook Way and Hollywood Drive. Drivers were asked to avoid the area during repairs.



A water main break on Hollywood Drive in DeKalb County left residents in the affected area without water service temporarily.

What we know:

The county’s Department of Watershed Management said crews were working overnight to repair a 6-inch break. Officials did not provide an estimate for how long the repairs would take initially.

Bottled water was available for affected residents at the corner of Valley Brook Way and Hollywood Drive. Motorists were asked to avoid the area while crews work.

At 8 a.m., FOX 5 Atlanta was informed that the repairs had been made, water pressure was fully restored, and no current water outages had been reported.

They also said that customers in the affected area may temporarily experience discolored water.