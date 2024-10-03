DeKalb Sheriff's Office accepting donations for hurricane victims

article

In response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene across Georgia, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has launched a donation drive to support residents in the hard-hit communities of Uvalda and Augusta.

Donations will be accepted starting through Oct. 8 at the DeKalb County Jail headquarters, located at 4415 Memorial Drive in Decatur, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"Hurricane Helene has passed, but its effects are still being felt throughout the state. We are proud to collaborate with our community partner, renowned record producer Nitti Beatz, to collect essential items for those in Uvalda and Augusta, two communities greatly impacted by the hurricane," said Sheriff Melody Maddox.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting donations of the following items:

Cleaning supplies : bleach, disinfectants, laundry detergent, rubber gloves, sponges, towels, buckets, trash bags, tarps, mops, and brooms.

Food items : bottled water and non-perishable food.

Personal toiletries : new toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, and feminine hygiene products.

Baby and children’s items : diapers, coloring books, crayons, and board games.

Other supplies: blankets, sleeping bags, air mattresses, pillows, and towels.

Sheriff Maddox encourages DeKalb County residents to contribute, stating, "We understand that many Georgians are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, but we ask those who are able to donate new, unused, and non-perishable items to support our neighbors in South and Central Georgia. Let’s come together to help these communities in their time of need."