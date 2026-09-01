DeKalb screen time, UGA med school students, and new Children's CEO

The Brief DeKalb County Schools is asking parents to weigh in on student screen time and the use of school-issued devices. The University of Georgia welcomed the inaugural class of its new School of Medicine, with 95% of students coming from Georgia. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta has a new CEO who will oversee plans to expand pediatric, mental health and rural care.



From the launch of Georgia's newest medical school to a push for more accessible pediatric care, several education and health developments are underway across metro Atlanta and the state. Here's a look at what families need to know.

DeKalb schools seek input on student screen time

DeKalb County School District officials want to hear from parents and community members about how much time students spend on screens during the school day.

The district is surveying families about how students use school-issued devices for classwork and learning. The feedback could be used to help shape future technology guidelines.

The survey remains open through Sept. 11.

UGA welcomes first medical school class

The University of Georgia's new School of Medicine has reached a major milestone, welcoming its inaugural class of medical students.

The Class of 2030 participated in its first white coat ceremony Saturday. According to the university, 95% of the students are from Georgia, supporting the school's goal of strengthening the state's physician workforce.

The medical school's new education building is expected to open in December.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta names new CEO

Dr. Patrick Frias has taken over as CEO of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, where he will oversee efforts to expand pediatric services throughout metro Atlanta and across Georgia.

Frias will lead the health system's "More Than Possible" plan, which aims to make pediatric care available within 30 minutes of every family in metro Atlanta.

The initiative also calls for expanding children's mental health services and improving access to pediatric care in rural Georgia.