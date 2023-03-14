DeKalb School Board approves $8M contract for weapon detection system

DeKalb County is taking a new step to keep students safe from violence in schools.

The district has reportedly approved an $8-million contract for a new weapons detection system.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Vasanne Tinsley says the district is on track to confiscating the highest number of weapons from students over the past five years. Officials have already taken over 300 weapons - including knives and guns - this school year.

The district is looking to Evolv Technology to help schools deter and detect any weapons that come through school doors.

According to school officials, the weapons detection system allows students to go through the entrance to their school without stopping, emptying their pockets or bags, or waiting in lines.

The technology will also allow safety personnel to accurately and quickly spot potential threats.

Tinsley has been outspoken this year on the need for making schools safer amidst the rise in weapons and violence.

"We are looking at what we need to do to keep students safe. We are looking at what that means across the board, so from the personnel perspective, what we need to do to make sure our students need to know about the entrances and exits of buildings making sure doors are closed, so just a big conversation involving safe schools at this point," she said.

The $8 million will be spent over four years with around $3.2 million required for the first year.