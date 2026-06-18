DeKalb renews plea for help in unsolved nightclub murder

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The Brief DeKalb police are again asking for help identifying people who may have information about the 2024 killing of Xavia McClary. Investigators say McClary was shot after intervening when a woman was being harassed inside a nightclub. Family members and county leaders urged witnesses to come forward, saying even the smallest tip could help solve the case.



DeKalb County police are renewing efforts to solve the 2024 murder of Xavia McClary, releasing images of three people who may have information about the deadly shooting.

What we know:

McClary, 30, was shot and killed outside the Plush Club on South Rainbow Drive on March 24, 2024. Investigators say a disturbance broke out inside the club after a man made unwanted advances toward a woman. McClary stepped in to help before he was shot.

"Mr. McClary, doing the right thing, stepped in on her behalf in an effort to de-escalate the situation," DeKalb Police Chief Gregory Padrick said. "Moments later, he was shot and killed."

Police are also looking to speak with Jaquante Shepherd, who worked security at the club that night, and are seeking information about a beige Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban believed to be connected to witnesses. Authorities stressed that the individuals are not suspects and are not accused of any wrongdoing.

Jaquante Shepherd. Courtesy of DeKalb County Police Department.

Family continues search for answers

What they're saying:

More than two years after the shooting, McClary's family said they remain determined to find the person responsible.

"Since that day, every morning has begun with the same heartbreak and the same unanswered question: Who did this and why?" his mother, Chantal McClary, said.

She urged anyone with information to come forward, adding, "Your silence promotes violence."

Officials urge witnesses to speak up

DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson joined police in calling for public assistance and pledged to keep attention on the case until answers are found.

She also announced plans to seek expanded surveillance camera requirements for after-hours businesses, saying clearer video evidence could help investigators solve cases more quickly.

What you can do:

Police said even the smallest tip could help move the investigation forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department's Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.