DeKalb police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl, officials said.

What we know:

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the girl, identified as Amy, went missing Sunday. She was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of Janet Lane in Decatur.

Amy is missing from DeKalb County, according to police.

Police said Amy is 5-foot-1, weighs 105 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair with bangs.

What you can do:

If you see Amy or know where she is located, call 770-724-7710.