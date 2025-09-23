DeKalb police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl, officials said.
What we know:
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the girl, identified as Amy, went missing Sunday. She was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of Janet Lane in Decatur.
Amy is missing from DeKalb County, according to police.
Police said Amy is 5-foot-1, weighs 105 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair with bangs.
What you can do:
If you see Amy or know where she is located, call 770-724-7710.
The Source: Information in this article came from the DeKalb County Police Department via their Facebook post, which you can find in this article.