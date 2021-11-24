71-year-old Lithonia woman found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said 71-year-old Peggy Vorhaben was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: DeKalb County police are searching for a 71-year-old woman who's been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Police said 71-year-old Peggy Vorhaben was last seen near her home on the 4100 block of N. Goddard Road in Lithonia.

Police said she is 5-foot-2 and 139 pounds. She was wearing black pants, a shirt, sneakers and a blue fleece sweater.

First responders were searching near Arabia Mountain Park on Wednesday morning.

Police ask anyone with information on her disappearance to call 911 or detectives at 770-724-7710.

