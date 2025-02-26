DeKalb police officers receiving pay raises beginning March 1; recruitment event
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Less than two months into office, DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is making a significant investment in public safety by approving substantial pay increases for DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) officers, according to a press release.
Effective March 1, the salary adjustments will make DeKalb officers among the highest paid in metro Atlanta.
Key Salary Increases:
- Police Recruits: $61,000 base salary ($64,050 with a degree)
- Police Officers: $62,525 base salary ($65,651 with a degree)
- Police Officer Senior: $70,000 base salary ($73,500 with a degree)
- Higher ranks (Master Police Officers, Helicopter Pilots, Sergeants, Lieutenants, Captains, and Majors) will receive a 7.1% salary increase
The raises are part of a broader strategy to enhance public safety, which also includes a $500 monthly housing allowance, expanded medical coverage, a non-violence initiative with DeKalb County Schools, the launch of the DeKalb Police Foundation, and plans for a $2 million real-time crime technology center, according to Cochran-Johnson.
Upcoming Police Recruiting Event
In addition to salary increases, DKPD is actively seeking new recruits and will host a Police Recruitment Event on:
- Date: March 8
- Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: DeKalb South Precinct, 2842 H F Shepherd Drive, Decatur
Prospective officers will have the opportunity to learn about available positions, meet department leadership, and begin the application process.
"This is just the beginning," Cochran-Johnson added. "We are committed to making DeKalb safer and stronger."
For more information on pay adjustments or recruitment opportunities, visit Home - DeKalb County PD or contact Det. Lesa Laird at ltlaird@dekalbcountyga.gov or 770-724-7448.