Deadly shooting on I-285 in DeKalb County, police investigating

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:31PM
DeKalb County
Dekalb County police article

DeKalb County Police Department confirmed a person was shot near the southbound on-ramp from Lawrenceville Highway to I-285. They died at a nearby hospital. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting on Interstate 285. 

Details are limited, but the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed a person was shot and died at a nearby hospital.

SKY FOX 5 flew over I-285 and saw police investigating near the southbound ramp from Lawrenceville Highway. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

