Deadly shooting on I-285 in DeKalb County, police investigating

DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting on Interstate 285.

Details are limited, but the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed a person was shot and died at a nearby hospital.

SKY FOX 5 flew over I-285 and saw police investigating near the southbound ramp from Lawrenceville Highway.

