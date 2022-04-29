DeKalb man sentenced to life for rape, molestation of underage girls

article

A DeKalb County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting two young girls in his care.

On April 18, a jury found 33-year-old Justin Kenard King guilty of rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation, three counts of child molestation, and three counts fo cruelty to children.

According to investigators, one of King's victims told her grandmother that she and her relative had been abused for almost a year between 2018 and 2019.

The DeKalb County District Attorney says King molested the children and forced them to perform sex acts multiple times at homes in both Stone Mountain and Decatur. Both girls had witnesses the other victim's sexual assault.

At the time the abuse was discovered, the victims were just 8 and 9 yeas old.

After King's conviction, a DeKalb County Superior Court judge sentenced him to a life term plus 21 years in prison and four years on probation.