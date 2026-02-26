DeKalb deputies arrest teen suspect in 2024 fatal shooting of Samuel Dorsey

article

The Brief Kalil Alfred, 18, was arrested Thursday morning at an Ellenwood home for a murder that occurred in 2024. Authorities allege Alfred shot Samuel Dorsey multiple times at the Parc 1000 Apartments in Clarkston. The arrest was a coordinated effort between the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Clarkston Police, and U.S. Marshals.



An 18-year-old was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a 2024 murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, with support from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Clarkston Police Department, arrested Kalil Alfred at a home off Revenue Trail in Ellenwood.

Alfred faces charges of malice murder in connection with the death of Samuel Dorsey. According to deputies, Alfred shot Dorsey multiple times at the Parc 1000 Apartments.

What's next:

Following his arrest, Alfred was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.