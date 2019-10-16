DeKalb County's inaugural Public Safety Awards Breakfast
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Honoring the men and women who serve our community every day.
DeKalb County Department of Public Safety held its inaugural Public Safety Awards Breakfast Wednesday.
Several DeKalb County police officers, firefighters, and 911 operators received top honors from the county for their heroic actions in the line of duty.
FOX 5’s Portia Bruner got to meet some of the men and women honored while handing out awards.
