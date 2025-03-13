DeKalb County woman accused of knife attack during argument at apartment complex

article

A DeKalb County woman is in custody after police say she attacked a man with a knife during an argument overnight.

Authorities say the attack happened at an apartment complex on the 3600 block of Midway Road.

What we know:

Officers responded to the complex at around 1:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance.

At the scene, the officers say they found a man who had injuries to his wrist and a woman arguing.

The victim told officers that the pair had been fighting and the woman "came after him with a knife," hurting him when he tried to hold her back.

The man was not seriously injured in the incident.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.

She's facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal trespass damage.