DeKalb County volunteers hand out masks every Saturday

DeKalb County police and fire volunteers will hand out a total of 10,000 coronavirus prevention kits.

Each one contains items that could keep you safe as the country continues to fight the disease.

The CDC says you’re still safest at home, and the governor encourages everyone to isolate themselves as often as possible, despite the lifted stay-at-home order.

DeKalb County officials recognize not everyone has the luxury of staying home.

That’s why DeKalb County volunteer police and firefighters are handing out coronavirus kits every Saturday for the next five weeks.

"10,000 masks are out there now that weren’t before," DeKalb Fire Chief Darnell Fullum said. "We’re hoping that this will stop the spread in DeKalb County."

The kits are filled with hand sanitizer, masks, and an informational packet.

Chief Fullum says the team gives away 2,000 kits during the program's debut Saturday.

Right now, the county’s focus is on educating and providing these resources to economically disadvantaged communities that have the highest number of covid19 infections.

DeKalb County has the second-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

Police and fire are still working to determine how kits will be handed out each Saturday, but they say more announcements will be made available soon.