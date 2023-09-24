71-year-old man caught in shootout crossfire in DeKalb County

DeKalb County police are still working out the details of a triple shooting from late Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Glenwood Road.

At first, police only found two victims, a 71-year-old male and a 37-year-old male who had both been shot. Later, police found a third male with gunshot wounds. Police identified him as a 40-year-old. All the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators believe the 40-year-old was the initial shooter. They believe he fired a shot at the 37-year-old over a previous altercation. The 37-year-old fired back. The 71-year-old is believed to have been a bystander who was just caught in the crossfire.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.