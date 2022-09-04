DeKalb County SWAT arrest armed man who held 11-year-old daughter hostage, police say

Police in DeKalb County said no one was hurt when an armed man barricaded himself inside an Ellenwood home on Saturday night with his 11-year-old daughter inside.

A SWAT team got the girl out and arrested the unidentified man. Police arrested the man and took him to DeKalb County Jail on multiple charges.

Police said the incident began as a report of a domestic shooting at a home on Clevemont Way.

Police arrived to find out a man in his 30s was inside. He fired shots at family members at some point, police say.

Relatives fled the home, but the man's daughter was still inside. The suspect refused to let her out of the house when officers tried to reason with him.

SWAT and Special Victim Unit detectives responded.