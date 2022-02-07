2 hospitalized in DeKalb County double shooting, police say

article

DeKalb County Police Department investigators are working to identify suspects in a double shooting that left two hospitalized.

Police investigated an apartment complex near 1332 Stone Race Drive in Stone Mountain.

DeKalb County police said one of the victims, a man and woman, got into an argument with one or multiple suspects before they were both shot.

Police did not provide an update on their conditions on Monday but said the shooting was non-fatal.

A witness told FOX 5 Atlanta the incident started with an argument at a nearby gas station. The witness said a gunman followed a person to an apartment complex.

