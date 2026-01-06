Expand / Collapse search

Police probe deadly afternoon shooting on E. Wesley Chapel Way

Published  January 6, 2026 3:08pm EST
DeKalb County police investigators examine the scene of a fatal shooting to determine a motive along E. Wesley Chapel Way on Jan. 6, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • A man died at the scene following a shooting in the 2500 block of E. Wesley Chapel Way.
    • No suspects are in custody and police have not yet identified a motive or the victim.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly shooting along E. Wesley Chapel Way. 

What we know:

Officers were called out around 12:43 p.m. to the 2500 block of E. Wesley Chapel Way. 

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet identified the victim or released information regarding a possible motive. 

It remains unclear if any suspects are in custody or if police have identified a person of interest. 

DeKalb County police did not immediately say what led to the gunfire.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.

The Source: The details in this article come from the DeKalb County Police Department. 

