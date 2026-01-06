Police probe deadly afternoon shooting on E. Wesley Chapel Way
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly shooting along E. Wesley Chapel Way.
What we know:
Officers were called out around 12:43 p.m. to the 2500 block of E. Wesley Chapel Way.
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet identified the victim or released information regarding a possible motive.
It remains unclear if any suspects are in custody or if police have identified a person of interest.
DeKalb County police did not immediately say what led to the gunfire.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.
The Source: The details in this article come from the DeKalb County Police Department.