Shooting at Scottdale apartment complex sends one person to hospital

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Police confirmed a person was shot Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

SCOTTDALE, Ga. - A person was found shot at an apartment complex in Scottdale.

DeKalb County police say they got the call around 12:30 a.m. about a shooting on Hatton Drive.

When they got to the scene, officers say they found the person suffering from a gunshot wound.

A neighbor told reporters in the area that the victim was a young male. Police have not released any details on the identity of the victim.

The person was transported to a local hospital where their current condition is still unknown.