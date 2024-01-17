Off-duty officer shot at by someone 'pulling on doors' in DeKalb County neighborhood, police say

Image 1 of 12 ▼ DeKalb County police officers surround homes in the Brayden Park subdivision off of Flat Shoals Road after a report someone fired at an officer on Jan. 17, 2024. (FOX 5)

Crime scene investigators were combing over a DeKalb County subdivision for clues after police say someone opened fire on an off-duty officer. No one was injured in the incident.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Brayden Park subdivision. DeKalb County police say the officer saw someone "pulling on doors" in the area.

When the officer started to approach him, police say the person opened fire.

The suspect then ran from the scene.

Investigators spent the afternoon searching for evidence, talking to residents, and reviewing home surveillance videos.

A description of the shooter has not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.