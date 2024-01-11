Expand / Collapse search
DeKalb County shooting: 1 injured at Crescent Ridge Court home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Crescent Ridge Court shooting investigation

A heavy police presence has been seen at a home on Crescent Ridge Court in DeKalb County.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One person has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting at a DeKalb County home.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning at a home on the 5900 block of Crescent Ridge Court.

Several DeKalb County police vehicles lined the road as officers searched the very active scene.

While details about the shooting remain scarce, officials have confirmed that one person has been shot and was transported to a local hospital. 

FOX 5 cameras saw investigators going in and out of a home in the neighborhood and examining a nearby vehicle.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.