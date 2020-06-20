DeKalb County shelter giving away pet food, flea treatments

Volunteers with Paws Atlanta are preparing for a major giveaway to help pet parents facing financial struggles.

The group is hosting the Big Give, a pet food giveaway, Saturday at noon at their headquarters at 5287 Covington Highway.

Organizers say anyone who needs dog or cat food is welcome to come.

They'll also be handing out flea and tick prevention.

All organizers are asking is anyone who comes by needs to wear a mask and keep pets at home to make sure things move quickly.

If you want to donate, just drop off new, unopened dog or cat food in their donation bin.