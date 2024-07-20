Serial rapist accused of luring victim through ads arrested in DeKalb County: police

DeKalb County police have caught an accused serial rapist.

Police say the suspect would find victims through personal ads. The victims would be lured to the area of Dogwood Pass and Turner Hill Road where the suspect would brandish a firearm and sexually assault them.

The suspect was arrested on July 17. Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

Officials believe there may be multiple victims and additional crimes committed by this suspect that have gone unreported. If you have any additional information regarding sexual assaults in or around that area, contact the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

"We urge all to use caution when responding to personal ads," a spokesperson from the department said.

MAP OF LOCATION