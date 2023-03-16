School bus crashes along busy DeKalb County roadway

First responders rushed to the scene of a school bus crash along a busy roadway in DeKalb County.

Rescue crews were called out just after 3:20 p.m. to a crash involving a school bus near the intersection of Stephenson and Rockbridge roads.

The condition of the driver and those aboard were not immediately known.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ DeKalb County Police investigates a crash involving a school bus on March 16, 2023. (FOX 5)

It was not clear if any children were aboard the bus at the time.

FOX 5 saw the bus off to the side of Stephenson Road among the trees. It had major damage to the front end and a cracked windshield. The back emergency door was also open.

Officials have not released the cause of the crash.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.