1 dead in DeKalb County Saturday shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One person was shot and killed in DeKalb County Saturday morning, according to police.
What we know:
DeKalb County police were called to the 2400 block of Candler Road to a report of shots fired. Nearby on Kelly Lake Drive, officers say they found the victim.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not mention a suspect in the crime.
No arrests have been made.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.
The Source: Information taken from a press release by the DeKalb County Police Department.