1 dead in DeKalb County Saturday shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 3, 2026 5:02pm EST
DeKalb County
The Brief

    • Officers were called to the 2400 block of Candler Road.
    • The victim, who was shot and killed, was located nearby on Kelly Lake Drive.
    • No further information has been released at this time.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One person was shot and killed in DeKalb County Saturday morning, according to police.

What we know:

DeKalb County police were called to the 2400 block of Candler Road to a report of shots fired. Nearby on Kelly Lake Drive, officers say they found the victim.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not mention a suspect in the crime.

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.

The Source: Information taken from a press release by the DeKalb County Police Department.

