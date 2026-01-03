1 dead in DeKalb County Saturday shooting

The Brief Officers were called to the 2400 block of Candler Road. The victim, who was shot and killed, was located nearby on Kelly Lake Drive. No further information has been released at this time.



One person was shot and killed in DeKalb County Saturday morning, according to police.

What we know:

DeKalb County police were called to the 2400 block of Candler Road to a report of shots fired. Nearby on Kelly Lake Drive, officers say they found the victim.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not mention a suspect in the crime.

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.