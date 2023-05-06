2 women injured in DeKalb County shooting on Rockbridge Road

Two women are recovering after a shooting on Rockbridge Road in DeKalb County Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to investigate the shooting on the 4400 block. That's where they said they found the two injured female victims.

Detectives said shots were fired in the direction of a Chevron gas station from a passing vehicle. The two victims were struck in the process.

A 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet. A 34-year-old woman was injured by flying glass, according to officials.

Police said the two women declined transportation to a nearby hospital.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

