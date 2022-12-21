DeKalb County approves resolution declaring support for abortion

article

DeKalb County commissioners have approved a resolution declaring the county's support for women to have safe access to reproductive services including abortion.

The resolution was first introduced over the summer after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion.

Georgia and almost a dozen other states have prohibited most once a "detectable human heartbeat" is present.

Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart around six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia are effectively banned at a point before many people know they are pregnant.

"Fundamental rights have been taken away from hundreds of thousands of our residents," Commissioner Ted Terry said in a statement. "In DeKalb County, we want to protect the right to choose and access vital reproductive healthcare services. This is not a decision that a politician should make. It’s a personal decision between the one carrying the child, family and their healthcare provider."

DeKalb's resolution does not change their response to the Georgia law, but shows the commissioners' support for abortion access.

"I’m proud of the support this has received from my fellow Commissioners, and that DeKalb is willing to take a stand and protect our women and child-bearing individuals," Terry said.

The resolution also encourages the administration to educate county workers about access to reproductive healthcare resources, which is included in their employee benefits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.