DeKalb County reopening COVID-19 rental assistance program

DeKalb County is reopening applications for its relief program aimed at providing relief to tenants and landlords due to COVID-19.

The program, known as the Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition, is designed to provide help to renters threatened by eviction and landlords who are dealing with a loss of revenue due to the pandemic.

After it launched in 2021, officials said the demand for the service was extremely high, with thousands of people applying within hours of the application being open.

In total, DeKalb County has distributed $52.8 million to almost 4,900 families for rent and utilities.

For more information on the program, visit the county's website or call 404-371-3201.