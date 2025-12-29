22-year-old man shot by DeKalb County police during late-night encounter

The Brief GBI is investigating a DeKalb County police shooting following a late-night encounter at an apartment complex. Officers encountered a 22-year-old man with a gun nearby who did not comply and was shot. The man is hospitalized and stable; no officers were injured as multiple investigations proceed.



A shooting involving the DeKalb County Police Department is under investigation after an encounter late Sunday night at an apartment complex.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said officers with the DeKalb County Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance around 11:30 p.m. at the East Ponce Village Apartments on Wood Bend Drive near Stone Mountain.

The GBI says, during the response, officers encountered a 22-year-old man in the parking lot. A gun was on the ground near him. Investigators said the man appeared to be unrelated to the domestic disturbance.

A news release from the GBI states an officer ordered the 22-year-old man to step away from the gun and to get down on the ground. When the man reportedly did not comply with the request, an officer fired their weapon, hitting the 22-year-old.

The man was transported to a local hospital after the shooting. Investigators said he is stable and is expected to survive. No officers were injured.

What they're saying:

Neighbor Ceri Ross said he saw police cars responding to his apartment complex as he was returning home from work.

"I got off work maybe at like 12:30 last night, so when I was getting off work, they still was flying," he said. "It was a lot of them, so they was flying, and that's just all I see."

Rahiem, who lives nearby, said he heard the shooting while enjoying his day off.

"I was just, you know, chilling at the spot," he said. "I was on the balcony, actually, so I heard the shots go off. I was like, ‘Dang!’ Then, I heard sirens, and I was like, ‘Something went down.’"

What we don't know:

The identity of the 22-year-old man has not been released by authorities.

What's next:

The GBI has been requested to conduct an independent investigation into the incident. DeKalb County Police Internal Affairs and the department’s Criminal Investigation Division are also conducting parallel investigations.

The GBI said once their investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.