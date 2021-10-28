DeKalb County police sergeant placed on leave after killing husband

article

A DeKalb County police sergeant is on administrative leave pending an investigation into why she shot and killed her husband.

Officials say the shooting happened on Tuesday around 7:50 p.m. in Monticello, Georgia.

Deputies say the officer told investigators she killed her husband while he was physically assaulting their child.

The sergeant has not been arrested or charged in the shooting at this time.

The woman is on administrative leave while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation does its own investigation into the shooting.

