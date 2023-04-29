DeKalb County police respond to shootings minutes apart Friday night

Two men were shot Friday night in DeKalb County in separate incidents.

Police officers responded to the 3800 block of Redan Road in Decatur shortly before 7:30 p.m. At the scene, they found an 18-year-old who had been shot in his waist. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The wound is believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say that the shooting may have been "domestic related" but released no other details.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., DeKalb County police officers responded to an incident in the 2000 block of Idlewood Road in Tucker. Upon arrival, they discovered a 34-year-old man had been shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital. His wounds are also believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say it appears that the gunshot victim got into a fight with someone they knew. At this time, there have been no arrests.

