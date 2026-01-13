1 'seriously injured' in DeKalb County shooting

article

The Brief First responders are on the scene of a reported shooting in DeKalb County. At least one person was seriously injured by gunfire, police said.



Authorities are on the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday afternoon, where at least one person was injured.

What we know:

Officers are in the 6600 block of Baynes Hill Circle, where one person was shot and received serious injuries, according to police.

Law enforcement is speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence at the site.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Aerial view of incident on Baynes Hill Drive (FOX 5 )

Dig deeper:

SKYFOX 5 flew over the location, which appears to be an apartment complex. Multiple ambulances are responding to the situation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what may have led up to the reported shooting.

It is unclear if anyone else was hurt.

Authorities have not said whether they are searching for a suspect or if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and FOX 5 is waiting for more information from DeKalb County Police Department.