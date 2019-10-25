DeKalb County Police K-9 recovering after shooting

Just ten days after he was critically injured in the line of duty, a DeKalb County Police Department K-9 is getting back to normal.

"I can see him building that confidence back up. He's more alert--every day he's just more alert," explained Sgt. Frank Cusimano, Django's partner of nearly seven years.

RELATED: DeKalb County K-9 recovering after shooting

A suspect shot Django in the upper leg as police tried to apprehend the man near the Hidden Meadows Townhomes on October 15. He was rushed to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs where he underwent two surgeries. Veterinarians determined the damage to Django's back right leg was so severe, it had to be amputated.

"One of the nurses to reassure me--I think they were trying to reassure me more than reassure him-- they said, 'Hey, dogs have three legs and a spare, so don't worry about it. It'll be good to go,'" Sgt. Cusimano recalled.

Messages of support have poured in for Django from all over the world.

Advertisement

"I do believe all the well-wishes, prayers that we've been receiving helps," said Sgt. Cusimano.

While Django will recover, DeKalb Police said he will likely not return to the force.

"A final determination will ultimately be made by the county's board of commissioners but the veterinary doctors have recommended he be retired from service," the department said in a statement.

RELATED: Injured DeKalb County police K-9 recovering after surgery