Injured DeKalb County police K-9 recovering after surgery
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An update on the DeKalb County K-9 shot in the line of duty earlier this week.
The department sent an update Friday saying the second surgery on officer Djangoi's fractured leg went well.
The K-9 officer was shot earlier this week during a takedown on North Hairston Road and Central Drive.
Officers were arresting a wanted man, Akinyia Gray, when police said he ran from them, then turned, and opened fire.
Police returned fire killing Gray.
Django was the only officer hit by the gunfire.