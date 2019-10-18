Injured DeKalb County police K-9 recovering after surgery

An update on the DeKalb County K-9 shot in the line of duty earlier this week.

The department sent an update Friday saying the second surgery on officer Djangoi's fractured leg went well.

The K-9 officer was shot earlier this week during a takedown on North Hairston Road and Central Drive.

Officers were arresting a wanted man, Akinyia Gray, when police said he ran from them, then turned, and opened fire.

Police returned fire killing Gray.

Django was the only officer hit by the gunfire.