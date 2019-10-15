DeKalb County K-9 recovering after shooting

A K-9 officer named D'Jango is recovering after being shot in the line of duty at a DeKalb County townhome community Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers spotted a 26-year-old man wanted on 11 warrants walk into a store. When the man spotted the officers, police say he reached into his waistband and started running. Officers set up a perimeter and D'Jango chased him. Multiple gunshots were fired and the man and the dog were hit.

SKYFOX flew over the scene on North Hairston Road and Central Drive near the Hidden Meadows Townhomes community. A number of squad cars were on the scene and crime tape surrounded the perimeter.

Both the suspect and K-9 were transported to receive medical treatment. Police told FOX 5 News the suspect, identified as a man in his 20s, died after the shooting.

Police said D'Jango is undergoing several surgeries at Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital in Sandy Springs. He was hurt in his lower abdomen with significant damage to his right rear femur. Thankfully, no major organs were damaged; however, his condition is serious.

"We thank the doctors and staff at Blue Pearl, who also successfully treated D'Jango a few years ago for cancer," the police department said Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Police said D'Jango has been with the department for six years.

No other officers were injured in the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.