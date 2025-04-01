DeKalb County police investigate deadly crash along Memorial Drive

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DeKalb County police investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of Covington Highway and Memorial Drive on April 1, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A person was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Covington Highway and Memorial Drive in DeKalb County. SKYFOX 5 observed several police vehicles and a heavily damaged silver vehicle at the scene. The victim's name and the circumstances of the crash are still unknown and under investigation.



Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a deadly crash near the county jail.

It happened near the intersection of Covington Highway and Memorial Drive.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a person was struck by a vehicle at that location.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 4 p.m. and spotted several police vehicles in the parking lot of the Exxon gas station near the intersection.

A silver vehicle in the parking lot appears to have been heavily damaged.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.