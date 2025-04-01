DeKalb County police investigate deadly crash along Memorial Drive
DeKalb County police investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of Covington Highway and Memorial Drive on April 1, 2025. (FOX 5)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a deadly crash near the county jail.
It happened near the intersection of Covington Highway and Memorial Drive.
What we know:
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a person was struck by a vehicle at that location.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 4 p.m. and spotted several police vehicles in the parking lot of the Exxon gas station near the intersection.
A silver vehicle in the parking lot appears to have been heavily damaged.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim has not been released.
The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
