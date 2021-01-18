DeKalb County mother continues to seek justice in son's shooting death

One mother is not giving up hope in finding answers about her son's death.

"I still can’t believe it actually happened. I still can’t believe my son is not here," Latrice Cushon said.

As Cushon is surrounded by pictures of her son it’s still hard for her to comprehend that her child is no longer here.

"No one expects to bury their child. I expect to bury my parents, grandma but not a 24-year-old young man who hasn’t lived yet," Cushon said.

DeKalb police said her son Tyrese Washington was shot and killed at the Polo Club Apartments on August 31, 2019.

"I don’t want them to think my son was involved in crime or my son was involved in gangs. My son was none of those things. He simply went to meet someone and they killed my son," Cushon said.

A year and a half later and this mom is still fighting for answers.

Cushon said she wants police to do more, but she is also pleading to the community for answers.

"Put yourself in my position. If it was your child you would want someone to come forward," Cushon said.

Washington would have been 26-years-old on January 10.

Cushon said this is wound time might not be able to heal and will keep fighting for answers.

"There’s no other option for me. I’m not going to go away, I’m not going to stop," Cushon said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

The family is also offering a separate cash reward.

