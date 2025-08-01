DeKalb County Missing: Police looking for 4 missing persons

The Brief DeKalb police are searching for 12-year-old Elijah and 13-year-old Ramonte, last seen July 31 on Corduroy Court. Bryant Nunn, 49, and his 1-year-old granddaughter Cimani were last seen leaving Chaffey Circle in Decatur in a white 2016 Kia Rio (GA tag CTN8396). Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or DeKalb police at 770-724-7710.



The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating multiple missing individuals in two separate cases.

Elijah and Ramonte. Photos courtesy of DeKalb County Police Department

Twelve-year-old Elijah and thirteen-year-old Ramonte were last seen on July 31 between 5:30 and 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of Corduroy Court. Elijah is described as 4-feet-3 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with black dreadlocks and brown eyes. His clothing at the time of his disappearance is unknown. Ramonte is 4-feet-5 inches tall and weighs 86 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red Nike sweater and gray shorts.

In a separate case, 49-year-old Bryant Nunn was last seen leaving the 3000 block of Chaffey Circle in Decatur with his one-year-old granddaughter, Cimani. Nunn is described as 6-feet 9-inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a black shirt with white writing. The two were reportedly traveling in a white 2016 Kia Rio with Georgia license plate CTN8396.

Anyone with information on either case is urged to call the DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710 or dial 911.