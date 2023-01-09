Missing 73-year-old man last seen in Lithonia neighborhood

article

DeKalb County police are searching for a missing 73-year-old man last see in Lithonia on Monday.

Fredrick Thompson was last seen on Keystone Bend, police say.

Thompson is described as being 6-feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue windbreaker, jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Special Victims’ Unit at 770-724-7710.