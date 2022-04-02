Missing 12-year-old last seen in DeKalb County neighborhood wrapped in blanket, police say

article

Family of a 12-year-old girl says she hasn't been seen since Friday evening near Redan High School.

The DeKalb County Police Department said officers are searching for Khloe Stewart.

Police reported she was seen near Battery Point in Stone Mountain wrapped in a blanket.

Officers described the girl as 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The girl's aunt said she was seen by neighbors leaving a home on Stephenson Road around noon, then she was seen near Redan High School at around 6:30 p.m. The girl was allegedly wearing a pink shirt with a pink backpack. Her hair may be styled with an afro puff.

If you have seen her call DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710.