DeKalb County man sentenced to life for murdering friend over $125

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after officials say he stabbed a family friend to death over a $125 debt.

A jury found 27-year-old Justin Gold guilty on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony last week.

According to investigators, the murder happened on Sept. 11, 2018 at Gold's apartment on the 1300 block of Thicket Way in Decatur.

Investigators say the victim, 38-year-old Antoine DePass went to the apartment to pay him $125. At some time, Gold became angry, pulled out a knife, and stabbed DePass almost 20 times in the face, head, chest, and heart - leaving him bleeding in the grass near the apartment.

After the stabbing, police say Gold changed his clothes and called an Uber. When the driver arrived and saw the victim, Gold tried to convince her to drive him away, but she refused and called 911.

Officers found Gold at the address on Missionary Drive that he gave the Uber driver. On his person was a bag containing his identification, bloody clothes, and a butcher's knife covered in blood.

After his conviction, Gold was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 5 years to run consecutively.

