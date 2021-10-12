DeKalb County man missing for nearly two weeks, police say

article

DeKalb County police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Police said Raymond Johnson Jr. has not been seen since 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 near the 3000 block of Cobb Trail.

Police said he was wearing grey sweat shorts and a white t-shirt.

Police request anyone who comes into contact with him to call 911 or DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

